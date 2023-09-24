Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland

Lawrence Shankland cut a frustrated figure after the 1-0 defeat by St Mirren and pointed to clear chances his side had that might have turned the game, including his own deep into injury time.

“It’s hard to see past the result for me," the Heart of Midlothian striker told BBC Scotland. "We created three good chances. If they go in, obviously the scoreline changes, the narrative of the game changes, but St Mirren also had three goals chopped off in the game.

"Over the balance, in general there wasn’t much in the game, but it’s hard to see past the result for me. It’s really frustrating at the minute to be honest."

Shankland says away form needs to improve and they have to start winning on the road if Hearts want to achieve their aims.

“There’s a bit of pressure, but it’s a good pressure and we need to start accepting that," the team captain added. "It’s a pressure to be good and go and win games.

"You’re better having that pressure than going into games and people are expecting you to get beat, but it’s a sticky one. It’s obviously frustrating.

"We just seem to keep falling into this pattern where we go up and down, up and down and it’s not great.

“If we’re going to be where we need to be then we need to go everywhere and take points away from home."