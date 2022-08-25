Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta "will probably end up at West Ham" after David Moyes confirmed a bid had been made in his news conference yesterday.

"Managers do not normally do that unless they think they are going to get him," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Moyes sees him as a six or an eight and there's obviously pedigree there. He's also clearly desperate to get out of Lyon and has been all summer."

Paqueta impressed against West Ham in their Europa League quarter-final last season and had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the summer.

"There was lots of talk on Tyneside about Newcastle signing him because he is best friends with Bruno Guimaraes but they were never seriously interested in him," said Edwards.

"Arsenal are not expected to join the race from him so I think he'll end up at West Ham."

More of today's transfer rumour is available over here on BBC Sounds