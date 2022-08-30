Drew Heatley, Fulhamish, external

Our unbeaten start has come to an end - but Marco's boys went down fighting at the Emirates.

In previous campaigns, that game would have - and did, actually - ended 4-1 or more. But Silva has built a stronger and more cohesive side than we’ve seen before – and we’re not even at full strength.

It’s not too dramatic to suggest that the next four or five days will go some way to determining how our season will pan out.

On Tuesday, we host Brighton at the Cottage. Graham Potter’s side have had a heck of a start to the season, but there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t get a result if we keep up the level of performances we’ve shown in our first four games.

Then there’s transfer deadline day. It’s typically a manic one at Motspur Park - Tony Khan and his team spend the summer haggling for the best deals, and then seemingly throw all that caution out of the window in a crazy final few hours.

Let’s hope that we do the business we need to and don’t upset what is a pretty happy apple cart.

Will it be a manic transfer deadline day at Fulham? What business does the club still need to do? Have your say here