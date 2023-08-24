Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is relishing his first-team opportunity after spending an award-winning loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season.

Rak-Sakyi won the Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards for the Addicks, after scoring 15 goals and assisting nine more.

The 20-year-old made his third Premier League appearance, and first of this campaign, as a late substitute in Monday's narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

It continues his experience of facing top sides, having previously featured against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

"[That’s] tough, but if I want to play at the highest level, I’ve got to play against the tough teams, so it’s really good for me," Rak-Sakyi told Palace TV, external.

"I was just trying to make things happen. Coming on the pitch, intensity was high. Fans were screaming and shouting, so it was crazy."

The London-born winger showed plenty of invention against the Gunners after his introduction and was happy with his side's fight despite the defeat.

"We’re disappointed not to get the three points, but the team played well and we’re just happy that we worked hard and fought for the club," he added.

"We’ve just got to move on and hopefully we get the next win on Saturday."