Rangers rely on Ibrox atmosphere to grind down Union's will

Andrew Petrie, BBC Scotland

Even trailing by two goals, plenty of Rangers fans headed to Ibrox confident of a result. They had witnessed enough European evening evidence in the last year to calm their nerves.

Proved right, there were still moments throughout the night that would have tested their resolve. Union, as they did in the first leg, waited to pounce but their attacking potency had almost evaporated.

So instead of a disaster, this will be remembered as a scare. But their next opponents in PSV will not be as forgiving. However, with Ibrox able to rouse such spirited performances from this Rangers team, the club's supporters will be dreaming of another memorable season in Europe.