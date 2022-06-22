Transfer news: Real Madrid interest in Sterling building
- Published
Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in recent weeks, with Chelsea and Barcelona and Chelsea also monitoring developments over the 27-year-old's uncertain future. (Mirror), external
Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue discussions to sign Gabriel Jesus from City, as Tottenham and Paris St-Germain remain interested in the 25-year-old. (Mail), external
Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column