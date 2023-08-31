Santiago Bueno will be a "perfect fit" at Molineux believes Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs after the Uruguay defender completed his move from Girona.

"This is a signing we have been working on for a while," Hobbs told the club website. "Uruguay are renowned for producing world class centre backs. At 24 he’s a good age, with a great football education coming through Barcelona B.

"His personality is one we look for, driven, hungry, hardworking and humble, but with a bit of an edge and can play. He’s a perfect fit."

Bueno missed just four La Liga games for Girona last season, in total making 120 appearances for the Spanish side during his four-year spell. He has also been capped twice by his country, making his debut earlier this year against Japan.

"He’s six foot four inches and aggressive, but he can play too," added Hobbs. “He’ll be our second youngest centre back, so is also one for the future, whilst being ready to go now."