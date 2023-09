St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean queries the decision not to give his side a penalty following a coming together of Chris Kane and Rangers' Tom Lawrence at a corner while his side trailed 1-0, with the game ending 2-0 to the visitors. (Scotsman), external

MacLean believes Saints "will be fine" despite having only two points from five Scottish Premiership games this season. (Herald - subscription required), external

