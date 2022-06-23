If Everton are forced to sell one of their first-choice forwards this summer, it should be Richarlison who is allowed to leave the club.

That's the view of former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, who believes it would be more productive for Everton to hold onto homegrown talent Dominic Calvert-Lewin instead.

"For me, Richarlison has never been the same since Carlo Ancelotti left," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You can tell from his body language and his application. Yes, he gave his all at the end of the season, but was that to help Everton stay up or to try to get his move?"

Tottenham, Barcelona and PSG have all been linked with a summer move for Richarlison and Reading striker Natasha Dowie agrees now is the right time to let him go.

"If someone offered me £51m for Richarlison, I'd be taking it," she said. "That would be good money for him."

Strike partner Calvert-Lewin struggled with injury last season and needs to prove his fitness if he wants to build a legacy at Goodison Park.

"He's got all the attributes to be a huge player - he's big, strong and quick, but the most important thing is fitness," added Dowie. "Top players play 90 minutes each week at an 8/10 standard.

"His lack of fitness last season was a big reason why Everton struggled."

