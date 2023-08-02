Everton's league winning side of 1969-70 were a "pure footballing side" compared to the "steel" of the 1962-63 team, according to Toffees legend Brian Labone.

In an archive interview with BBC Radio Merseyside, former captain Labone said of the difference's between the two sides: "I would think that Everton had the great midfield trio of [Howard] Kendall, [Colin] Harvey and [Alan] Ball [in 1969-70], although Kendall will know I'm talking through the back of my head there because I used to say to Howard 'you are the only three-man team that could win the blinking championship'.

"Going back to 1962-63, I think we had more steel in the side, that was a more pure footballing side in 69-70, but 62-63 we had Dennis Stevens and Tony Kay in for a while, it was a bit of a harder side.

"We were a very lightweight side in 69-70, like I say a pure footballing side so with Ball, Kendall and Harvey we needed a good surface."

You can listen to the full interview from 30'00 on BBC Sounds