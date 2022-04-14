Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to leave discussions about Armando Broja's future until the summer, calling for the on-loan Chelsea striker to focus on "finding a way to give his best performance".

Broja was ineligible for last week's 6-0 defeat by his parent club at St Mary's but could be recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday's game with Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has not scored in the league for two months, his barren streak coinciding with a poor run of form for the Saints.

"On his best level, he's definitely a player that can help us," said Hasenhuttl. "But he also has to step up and find a way to give his best performance, like we all have to.

"We all know his situation at Chelsea - there are a lot of changes there and in the moment it is not so easy to find the right person to talk to and to speak about players' future."

Southampton have established themselves as a club for younger players to prosper and Hasenhuttl thinks Broja can help enhance that reputation.

"It’s easier for him to concentrate on doing a good job until the end of the season," he said. "It helps him, it helps us.

"The higher we are in the table, the more attractive we are for him and others and this is the goal."