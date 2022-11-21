Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external)

Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)

Finally, former United boss Louis van Gaal, who is now manager of the Netherlands, says he wanted to sign Senegal and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane during his time in charge at Old Trafford. (Metro, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column