Burnley 3-2 Everton: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Burnley scored first, fell behind, and then came back to win a Premier League match for the first time in their history. For Everton, it was the first time they’d conceded first, gone ahead, and then lost a Premier League game since October 2019 against Brighton.

  • Frank Lampard has lost all five of his Premier League away games in charge of Everton – he is the first manager to lose his first five away matches at a Premier League club since Jan Siewert at Huddersfield Town in 2019, who lost his first seven.

  • Maxwel Cornet has scored more than double as many Premier League goals as any other Burnley player this season (7).

  • Everton scored two penalties in the first half of this match – both scored by Richarlison – becoming the first team in Premier League history to score two penalties in the first half of an away match.