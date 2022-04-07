Burnley 3-2 Everton: Pick of the stats

Burnley scored first, fell behind, and then came back to win a Premier League match for the first time in their history. For Everton, it was the first time they’d conceded first, gone ahead, and then lost a Premier League game since October 2019 against Brighton.

Frank Lampard has lost all five of his Premier League away games in charge of Everton – he is the first manager to lose his first five away matches at a Premier League club since Jan Siewert at Huddersfield Town in 2019, who lost his first seven.

Maxwel Cornet has scored more than double as many Premier League goals as any other Burnley player this season (7).