L﻿ivingston boss David Martindale is giving away his November manager of the month award to raise funds for a local mental health group.

A﻿n email auction is being held by Livingston, with the trophy going to the highest bidder after the deadline for entries at 19:00 GMT on 9 December.

Proceeds will be donated to 'Kick Mental Health, external', and Martindale said: "I’m delighted that I can help raise awareness and hopefully some funds.

"If this award, which was a collective effort, can help raise some much-needed funds for the group, then I’m more than happy to see it do so.

“I was very proud and humbled to accept the trophy and delighted that it can now also be put to good use.”