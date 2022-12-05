'﻿There is pressure every day of the year' - Mackay

Former defender Malky Mackay says the "pressure and expectations" faced as a Celtic player have benefited the rest of his career.

Mackay, who is currently manager of Ross County, spoke of his time with Celtic in a sit-down interview with County's social media channels., external

H﻿e joined Celtic in 1993 from Queen's Park and immediately joined up with the reserves team.

"﻿I had an interesting time at Celtic, it was a really turbulent time in the club's history, we had five managers in six years. It was a time where Rangers were on top so it was a difficult period to be a Celtic player.

"﻿I tore my cruciate and was out for eight months in the early stages of my time at the club and you kind of wonder, 'is my career over before it's even started?'

"﻿I was really fortunate that there was a fabulous physio at the club at the time, Brian Scott, who looked after me and got me back to full health and ﻿Tommy Burns gave me my debut at the end of that season."

M﻿ackay left Glasgow after five years, joining Norwich City before going on to play for West Ham and Watford and embark on a career in management.

"﻿Being a Celtic player teaches you there is pressure on you every single day of the year. It is the goldfish bowl of Scotland, you live in Glasgow, half the city want you to win, half want you to lose and there is a pressure at Celtic to win every game and I knew that from day one with Frank Connor in the reserves.

"﻿You pull on the Celtic jersey and everyone wants to beat you.

"﻿To go out there and perform for the Celtic badge every time, there is an expectation on you to win and that is something that has stood me in good stead in my career."