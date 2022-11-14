N﻿ottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall said Saturday's win over Crystal Palace was a long time coming.

T﻿he 1-0 win at the City Ground was Forest's third in the Premier League this campaign.

Palace had chance to take control in the fixture but Wilfried Zaha missed from the penalty spot after Worrall was adjudged to have brought him down.

Worrall told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I’m just buzzing Zaha missed his penalty!

"We were fantastic and good for the win. We’ve been under a lot of pressure this season behind the scenes, in the media, putting pressure on ourselves. I think that West Ham game at the start of the season, the feeling and the jubilation after that was only one win and one set of three points. They are so hard to come by in this league.

"We were used to winning a lot of games last season and to come in the Premier League and be on the bitter end of some batterings, to get wins like that with grit and determination.

"It was like a Championship game. The ball was launched long, you’re scrapping with players, you’re running all over the pitch like Rambo. That’s what football is all about and why we love it like that. The crowd were fantastic and I’m just so happy. To win a Premier League game, it’s been too long."

