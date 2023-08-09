'The league is the bread and butter' - Robson

Barry Robson is relishing European football with the Dons, but he acknowledges that it will be 'very difficult' as his side needs to continue 'getting it right' in the league.

“The club is built on European football, we’ve not been in the group stages since about 17 years and maybe 15 to 20 years before that, we’ve taken us to places we’ve not been in a long time,” said Robson.

“It’s very difficult, you’re coming up against teams who have much bigger budgets, so that will be hard but it’s excitement for the fans."

However, the Dons boss knows that domestic priorities cannot be forgotten, with Champions Celtic travelling to Pittodrie on Sunday.

“It’s exciting for the city and the club and we need to try and perform as well as we can but we need to remember that the league is the bread and butter and we work accordingly to make sure that we keep ourselves in that fight and stay as high up in the league as we can.

“We need to get it right with the rotation of players to perform in both competitions.”