The summer transfer saga involving Harry Kane took another twist on Monday when Bayern Munich's latest offer for the England captain was rejected by Tottenham.

Football presenter and reporter Ali Bender believes Kane, who has less than a year left on his Spurs contract, would be a "different player" if he experienced winning trophies elsewhere.

Speaking on the latest Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, she said: "Even when he wanted to leave last season and things were a bit difficult in pre-season, Kane came back to Tottenham, really put in a shift and had a really good season. I just don't think he owes Tottenham any more.

"Although the personal accolades are great, he is one of the best strikers in the world and he's not won anything.

"Sometimes we can be dismissive as England fans about the likes of Bayern Munich but it's a brilliant club where he'll win trophies and he'll come back a different player. You have to experience winning to have that hunger.

"I absolutely think it would be the right move for him, but it seems like these discussions are breaking down. Obviously Daniel Levy wants a big price for him and if they're not going to stump up the kind of cash that they want, it looks like he might end up staying.

"It completely changes their season, whether he stays or not. You can make a prediction on them with Harry Kane and without Harry Kane and it's a completely different prediction."

Listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds