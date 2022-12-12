Teenage forward Kadan Young has enjoyed his time around the Aston Villa first team during their training break in Dubai and says he "wants more".

The 16-year-old came on against Brighton last Thursday having also had some game time in the friendly with Cardiff prior to heading out to the Middle East.

He has relished playing for Unai Emery's side and is hoping to get further chances to impress.

"It’s been an unbelievable experience just being around these top-level players,” he told Villa's official website, external.

“They’ve helped me settle in really well and I’m really enjoying the experience.

"I’m learning so much, especially from the players in my position, just seeing how they work off the ball, how they work on the ball, and just taking as much as I can from these top-level players.

"Now I’ve got a taste of it, I want more of it."