'Thank you for all the support' - Maeda

Celtic's Daizen Maeda has paid tribute to his friends, family and supporters after his World Cup journey with Japan came to an end.

Maeda opened the scoring for Japan in their last-16 tie, but Ivan Perisic equalised before Croatia won the penalty shootout 3-1.

In a tweet, external, Maeda said: "My first World Cup. I was able to get to this stage thanks to the people I have met, the teams I have been a part of, my family, fans, supporters and all the support I have had.

"Four years later, I will definitely take revenge. Thank you very much for all your support. Please continue to support me in the future."