Ross County v Kilmarnock: Jones starts

Jordan Jones' reward for scoring the winner off the bench against Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup last week is a starting place for Kilmarnock.

Derek McInnes will hope he can supply Kyle Vassell, the big striker coming in to the starting XI after being on the bench in the cup.

Calum Waters comes in to the defence and Rory McKenzie returns to the midfield. Out go Daniel Armstrong, who is suspended, and Fraser Murray, while Kerr McInroy and Kyle Lafferty are on the bench.