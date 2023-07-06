We asked for your suggestions on Tottenham's best bargain signing.

Here are a few of your ideas:

Gary: Gary Mabbutt is without a doubt the best signing Spurs made for no fee. He was a fantastic player not only for Spurs but England as well. Captained Spurs and was a superb role model. How Spurs could do with a player like Gary.

Roger: Brad Friedel on a free did a great job and probably would have played on longer if the club hadn’t spent so much on Hugo Lloris.

Ranga: Neither were free but both were bargains: Rafael van der Vaart and Jurgen Klinsmann! Our best bit of business was selling Robbie Keane to Liverpool then buying him back six months later at a fraction of the price!

James: It was Dele Alli until he fell out of love with football. What a player he was in his pomp. Sadly he didn’t heed the advice of Poch, Jose or Conte.

Mark: The £99,999 Spurs spent on Jimmy Greaves is the best money spent on any player ever.

Andy: Greaves, but that was before my time so I’ll say Ossie Ardiles is the best value signing Spurs have ever made. Together with Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle, he was an integral part of the best midfield we ever had, in a very successful side during the 1980s that won FA and Uefa Cups, and nearly the treble in 1987.