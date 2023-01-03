Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.

With five successive wins in all competitions, Manchester United are heading in the opposite direction.

It obviously helps a lot that Marcus Rashford is playing so well at the moment, but Erik ten Hag is doing a very good job and they are a team that looks full of confidence.

Cian's prediction: 3-0

