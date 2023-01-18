Could England centre-back Harry Maguire be on his way to West Ham on loan?

The future of Manchester United's club captain is one of the topics for debate on the latest episode of Transfer Gossip Daily with Tom Rosenthal and the Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

"I think he needs to go and play," said Edwards. "He's in this awkward situation where Erik ten Hag hasn't put a foot wrong at Manchester United, and Harry is now sitting on the bench watching Luke Shaw, his England team-mate who is a left-back, playing at centre-back ahead of him.

"At stages this season, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez have played ahead of him. He was effectively already fourth-choice centre-back and he's now got a left-back pushing him out of the team, so he's now fifth-choice and I think Harry Maguire's too good for that.

"He's 29, I think it's probably the time for him to be brave and leave Manchester United and I think West Ham would be a really good move for him.

"I think it's a good idea from West Ham to get him on loan because Craig Dawson is of interest to Wolves. I suspect if they let Dawson go out, they'll want a replacement in."

