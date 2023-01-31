As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Bournemouth still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

John: Sign Nicolo Zaniolo, doesn’t matter how much it costs.

Barney: I want Zaniolo, Alex Scott and Lucas Moura.

Zach: A creative right-back like Max Aarons, as it is evident creativity is lacking at Bournemouth.

Harrison: Number one priority has to be a creative central midfielder - we've really struggled for goals this season and especially since Solanke has been out injured. We also need a long-term right-back replacement for Adam Smith, who sadly doesn't have the pace for this level any more. Some more depth in midfield could be handy.