What do Bournemouth need to do on deadline day?

Your views graphic

As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Bournemouth still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

John: Sign Nicolo Zaniolo, doesn’t matter how much it costs.

Barney: I want Zaniolo, Alex Scott and Lucas Moura.

Zach: A creative right-back like Max Aarons, as it is evident creativity is lacking at Bournemouth.

Harrison: Number one priority has to be a creative central midfielder - we've really struggled for goals this season and especially since Solanke has been out injured. We also need a long-term right-back replacement for Adam Smith, who sadly doesn't have the pace for this level any more. Some more depth in midfield could be handy.