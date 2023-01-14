Hibernian 2-2 Dundee United: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Liam Fox has improved United since the World Cup break, and it's still one defeat in five, but it will probably feel like a loss after they played so well for so long.

Fletcher was excellent, and the midfield three of Ian Harkes, Arnaud Djoum, and Craig Sibbald were well on top. The disappointing aspect will be they probably dropped too deep and gave Hibs the room they needed to force the issue in the end.

However, given the sheer number of attackers United had to mark by the end, it was probably unsurprising.