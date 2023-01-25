Journalist Philip O’Connor says Brighton target Yasin Ayari is a "very well-rounded player" according to the Sweden national team coach.

The 19-year-old, who plays for AIK in the Allsvenskan, has been heavily link with a move to the Seagulls.

"The best thing to happen to him is that most of his footballing education would have come in that AIK engine room alongside Sebastian Larsson,” said O’Connor on the Albion Unlimited podcast.

“Many will remember his time at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger but maybe more so at Birmingham City. He was also at Sunderland and Hull.

"He then came back here and won the title with AIK. He is what they call 'Wolves' in Swedish football, this is a guy who goes into central midfield and dominates a game."

Ayari recently made his Sweden senior team debut, starting against Finland before featuring against Iceland three days later.

He added: "Speaking with the Swedish head coach this morning he said he is a very well-rounded player already despite the fact he has only got a couple of years at the highest level in Sweden and is now probably on his way to the Premier League."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds