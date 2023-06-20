Manchester United fans Jamie and Jonny have been discussing the club's proposed takeover on a new episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast.

Jamie said: "The Qatar bid offers so much - not just to the football club but to the city of Manchester. So I would love to see them come in at this time. It's really exciting. For me, whatever it is, it's a step in the right direction.

"We all know how the Manchester City and Newcastle deals have been done. We look at all these clubs and, yes, we've been very critical of them in the past - but sometimes if you don't join them, you're going to get left behind."

But Jonny disagreed: "You see the money that Manchester United still make commercially. You see the money we've spent in recent years, even under the Glazers. We have enough money to spend, but we spend it poorly.

"For me, we just need the right owner to come in and spend the money we make as a club already wisely.

"I think I would probably lean towards Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe is someone who grew up in Manchester, he's a fan of the club."

