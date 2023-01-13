Brentford v Bournemouth: Team news

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed striker Ivan Toney is fit again following a knee injury.

Shandon Baptiste and Aaron Hickey are nearing full fitness but remain unavailable, while forward Kevin Schade may make his Premier League debut.

Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith serves a one match ban but Jefferson Lerma could return for Gary O'Neil's side.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for injured trio Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks and Ryan Fredericks.

