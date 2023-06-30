Liverpool have released their away strip for next season - and it certainly reminds us of the mid-90s.

The classic green-and-white quarter pattern sported by the likes of Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler will again be on display at grounds across the country in 2023-24.

The club website describes the kit as being "updated with a digital effect treatment layering tonal greens - green spark, poison green and pine green - for a modern twist".

Their first opportunity to wear this will come on Wednesday, 19 July and a pre-season friendly against Karlsruhe in Germany.