Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Chelsea

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

How on earth can you call this game? Both sides have been incredibly inconsistent this season, and it is impossible to know what they will do next.

I've been unconvinced by Liverpool for a while now, because of their lack of energy and legs in midfield, and their defeat at Brighton last weekend was not even that big a surprise.

I know the Reds then went and beat Wolves in the FA Cup, but I've not seen anything that makes me think they are going to bounce back and clinch their first league win of 2023.

It is a similar story with Chelsea, because we don't know which Blues team will turn up at Anfield.

They got an important win over Crystal Palace last time out but they needed some big saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga to get over the line.

A win would be a huge boost in confidence for both teams, but it is hard to make a case for either of them to take the three points.

