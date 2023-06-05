Treble win an 'unbelievable' feeling - Johnston

In the space of just six months, Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston has already got his hands on three pieces of Scottish silverware.

The Canadian has slotted into Ange Postecoglou's side seamlessly since his winter arrival from CF Montreal and has embraced every moment of being part of a "special group of players".

"A lot of things that have made the transition as easy as possible," he told BBC Sportsound. "I've been lucky enough to have been here for six months and lift three trophies.

"It's unbelievable to have won the treble in my first half-season here. To do it for this fanbase, you can hear how loud they are. We're just happy we can perform for them."