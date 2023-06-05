Ange Postecoglou, who is expected to become Tottenham Hotspur manager, wants to take Celtic assistant John Kennedy to North London. (Sun), external

Postecoglou has told Celtic he wants to join Tottenham. (Mail), external

Celtic will demand a seven-figure compensation settlement from Spurs, who may also recruit coach Gavin Strachan from the Glasgow club. (Scotsman - subscription), external

Tottenham also want to sign striker Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic. (Sun), external

Greg Taylor will have just four days off after winning the treble with Celtic before Scotland duty - and has a wedding to plan during his downtime. (Scotsman - subscription), external

