New Rangers manager Michael Beale may have aged a few years in his first couple of games, with his side coming from behind to beat Hibs and then Aberdeen.

He will also be thankful for the nifty footwork from Malik Tillman, who helped set up the winning goals on both occasions.

The 20-year-old is blessed with wonderful balance on the ball and has been given license to get forward more often under Beale, who has already expressed his desire to keep the USA international when his loan from Bayern Munich expires.

If he can maintain recent form, then the Ibrox board will be compelled to grant the manager his wish by meeting the buy-out clause.

Read all the weekend's Premiership picks