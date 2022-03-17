Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

In the build-up to the game Antonio Conte had challenged his senior players to help deliver Champions League qualification and, in a show of faith, he named the same starting XI that began their defeat at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane did not disappoint, putting a glaring early miss behind him to ensure a favourable outcome for his side.

Having charged down an attempted Robert Sanchez clearance the 28-year-old could not contain his look of disappointment as he placed a side-footed effort wide of a vacant Brighton goal.

However, it was not to last for long and his influence grew throughout the match.

He repeatedly dropped into pockets of space in midfield, but also showed the nous to run beyond the Brighton backline as he raced onto Rodrigo Bentancur's pass to drive a low effort past Sanchez just before the hour.

His goal leaves him in distinguished company with only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208), Andrew Cole (187) and Sergio Aguero (184) having scored more Premier League goals.

A Sanchez save prevented him from curling his second of the night into the top corner, while he also had a late penalty claim turned down.