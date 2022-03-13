Everton v Wolves: Confirmed team news
- Published
Everton manager Frank Lampard makes three changes following the 5-0 defeat by Tottenham on Monday.
Demarai Gray starts after recovering from a hip injury, while Ben Godfrey also returns for the Toffees. Vitalii Mykolenko also starts, with Michael Keane and Allan dropping to the bench. Dominic Calvert-Lewin doesn't make the squad.
Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Richarlison, Gray, Doucoure, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Gordon, van de Beek
Wolves boss Bruno Lage also makes three changes from the 4-0 win over Norwich last time out.
Marcal, Max Kilman and Leander Dendoncker all start, with Willy Boly, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence dropping to the bench.
Wolves XI: Sa, Marcal, Neves, Jiminez, Coady, Jonny, Kilman, Hee-Chan, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker