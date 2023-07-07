New Newcastle signing Sandro Tonali has spoken about his excitement at working with Eddie Howe in his first interview since joining from AC Milan.

The reported £55m paid for the midfielder - who captained his country at this summer's Euro Under-21 Championship - will make him the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

"He was one of those people who wanted me here," Tonali told NUFC TV, external.

"I hope to meet him as soon as possible, and I'm looking forward to starting this journey together with him.

"Everyone has told me nice things about him. They have told me about his background, not to mention what this year was like for him. I hope to start this job together very soon."

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract, becoming Eddie Howe's first signing of the summer as his side prepares for Champions League.

"The ambition of every player is to come to a team and win," he added.

"I believe the first thing you should do is never stop and then aim to win. This is everyone's goal - to try and win as soon as possible.

"It will be an intense and amazing season."