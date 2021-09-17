Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

The 3-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge last week was perhaps a bit harsh on an Aston Villa side who gave the European champions a run for their money.

Dean Smith's team managed more shots on targets than their opponents but just could not find a way past Edouard Mendy.

There was plenty of promise with chances created, but Villa need to convert those chances into goals on Saturday in what will be another tricky test against an unbeaten Everton side.

The probable return of Argentina duo Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia might be a much-needed boost as Villa look to to kickstart their campaign.

This could be the first game we see Buendia, Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins start together, which gives fans plenty to be excited about as their side go in search of only their second Premier League win of the season.