Rangers miss out on Tillman but stand to make windfall - gossip

Gossip column graphic

Malik Tillman will not be returning to Rangers on a permanent deal following last season's loan spell from Bayern Munich but the Ibrox club are set to receive a transfer windfall. (Sun)

Rangers stand to make £1m and 10% of any future sell-on after Bayern Munich cancelled the Ibrox club's option to buy attacker Tillman. (Record)

Sasa Papac says "the six years I spent at Ibrox were the best and most fulfilling of my career" and the defender believes Rangers pushed him to be a better player. (Record)

Brendan Rodgers' return to Celtic may make Rangers' rebuild more challenging but former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes the season ahead promises box office entertainment. (Record)

