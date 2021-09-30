Southgate doesn't want to 'overload' Greenwood

England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not want to "overload" Mason Greenwood after leaving the Manchester United forward out of his squad for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Greenwood, who turns 20 on Friday, and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, were both omitted despite being in good form.

"They're both in similar situations; they are young players with heavy workloads at the moment," Southgate said. "I've spoken to both of them.

"We have to remember these lads are still physically growing, so when we talk about young player development we have to be really careful in how we handle them.

"These are two players we think can be really exciting for England's future. We don't want to overload them, we want to make sure we are making the right decisions with them."

Greenwood was withdrawn from England's provisional Euro 2020 squad last summer because he required treatment for an "underlying injury".