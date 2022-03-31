West Ham v Everton: What the form shows

Following their 1-0 win at Goodison Park in October, West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since 1972-73.

Everton have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League away games against West Ham (W8 D4), going down 3-1 in May 2018. Indeed, the Toffees have won more Premier League away games against the Hammers than they have at any other side (12).

West Ham have lost two of their past three Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous nine. However, at home the Hammers are looking to secure three consecutive league wins for the first time in more than a year (March 2021).