Transfer news: Magpies back in for Napoli's Osimhen

Newcastle will go back in for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, despite the Italian side reportedly turning down a £100m bid by the Magpies for the 23-year-old Nigeria international in the January window. (Express), external

Eddie Howe is also set to raid his former club Bournemouth with a £12m move for defender Lloyd Kelly. (Express), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies retain a long-held interest in England goalkeeper Dean Henderson and will wait on Manchester United's decision on a loan move this summer. His Old Trafford contract runs to 2025. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column