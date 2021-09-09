Frank on building from the back, injuries & Zanka
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking before the Bees take on Brighton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Frank admits there is still work to do, despite the unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign. He says the team "want try to build from the back and try to be slightly more dominant".
There are no fresh selection issues in the squad with Mads Bech Sorensen and Josh Dasilva still unavailable. Frank Onyeka is back in training.
New signing Mathias Jorgensen - known as Zanka - will be available soon after he joined one a one-year deal and Frank says the centre-back brings "a wealth of experience from different leagues".