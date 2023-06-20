Manager Brendan Rodgers could make Daniel Amartey his first signing since re-joining Celtic, having worked with the defender/midfielder at Leicester City. (Team Talk), external

Returning manager Rodgers will meet up with the Celtic squad and his backroom team on 3 July. (Sun), external

Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas believes major shareholder Dermot Desmond has allowed Rodgers to become bigger than the club. (Express via Record, external)

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston scored his first international goal in Republic of Ireland's 3-0 defeat of Gibraltar on Monday. (Sun), external

