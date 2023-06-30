With news that Everton captain Seamus Coleman has extended his stay at the club until June 2024, chairman Bill Kenwright has paid tribute to one of the club's "greatest heroes".

Kenwright pointed to the humble sum the club paid for Coleman, stating: "The number which always follows every conversation about Seamus is 60,000. But his influence on our football club has been truly immeasurable since we completed the bargain of all bargain-buys way back in 2009.

"Seamus is an Evertonian, a leader – but even more importantly, he is a sincere and genuine man. We all look to Seamus to set the best example. And he always does – on and off the pitch.

“One of my favourite ever off-the-pitch moments was when Seamus received one of his many End of Season awards.

“He was asked by host Mark Chapman why he felt he was such a popular player, not only for Evertonians but throughout football. His response was, beautifully, something like, ‘I was brought up well by my Mum and Dad. I learned everything from them. Maybe that’s why’.

“A measure of him to us is that each of Seamus’ last two contracts have been signed when recovering from injury and I am personally delighted he has accepted this latest deal.

“I’ve said it often, Seamus Coleman is one of this Club's greatest heroes in its 145-year history.”