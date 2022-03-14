Harry Poole, BBC Sport

It was a case of job well done for Liverpool on Saturday, as Jurgen Klopp's side kept the pressure on Manchester City before their title rivals' trip to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Anfield career as he bravely headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez, who was perhaps lucky to escape punishment for his challenge, and Mo Salah sealed the points from the penalty spot.

Salah's 20th league goal of the season came at the end of a week in which his uncertain future returned to the spotlight, with Klopp saying on Friday that it is now up to the Egypt international to decide where he plays next season.

For now at least, Salah and Liverpool have their eyes firmly set on overhauling City at the top of the Premier League, and this was another step in the right direction as the Reds chase an unprecedented quadruple.

But for Brighton, a promising season is threatening to unravel, after a fifth successive defeat.

