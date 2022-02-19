West Ham 1-1 Newcastle: Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to Match of th Day: "It was a really good performance for us. A tough ground, we started really well, put them under pressure, got a lot of balls in their box and were disappointed to only get one goal really. West Ham are a top team so are always in the game.

"We deserved it in the opening 45 minutes and it was a great goal for us, we are disappointed with the one we conceded because we know all abot their set-piece threat."

On Joe Willock: "It is very important for him personally and the team, he is a goalscorer, he is a key player for us, it has been coming. His performances have improved week on week - hopefully that is the first of many as our midfield probably hasn't continbuted enough."