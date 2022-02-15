Chris Paouros, Spurs fan, external

Hearing Antonio Conte say our fans have to understand and be patient with rebuilding a past situation is exactly right. We’ve been in malaise for years. We might have an excellent manager now but we have to give him time.

It’s not just about investment. I don’t buy all this “we don’t invest”. We do, but it is has to be the right investment. I’m not convinced that Fabio Paratici is the answer seeing as he turned to Juventus only in the last window, but I guess we’ll see as January is weird anyway. You’re not going to turn it around in January.

As fans we complain about short-termism and managerial turnaround yet we want to see results in days. It’s a new manager and recruitment has been poor over the past few years. We’re buying second and third-tier players and expecting to be in the top tier.

It’s going to take time and we all need to take a collective breath. The players look scared to be on ball as they can feel tension, that they’re going to be pounced on by the supporters. Of course the players need to be better but so do we as fans. We’ve got our job to do.

I’m a Spurs fan and I’ll stupidly sure be there whether we’re second or 12th.