BBC Sport

Saka & Smith Rowe picked out by Garth

Published

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after helping Arsenal secure victory over Brentford.

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal seem to be finding themselves under Mikel Arteta - by investing in youth with a hint of experience. One of his most influential players, and one of the youngest, is Saka.

I don't think there is anymore I can say about this player that I haven't already said. We are, however, coming into a period in the modern game when English players are starting to look attractive to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid again, although in the current climate I doubt whether they can afford the likes of Saka, which is fortunate for Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe: It wasn't so much Smith Rowe's goal itself that caught my eye but the fact that from the moment he received the ball, the only thing he had on his mind was a goal.

The player claimed in his post-match interview that he's been working on his finishing. That's fine, but what I saw against Brentford was a player with the ability to not only score a goal but carve the opportunity out all by himself. To be in a position to both score and create all at the same time is a rare quality in a player.

If Arsenal can find a top-class striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to go with Smith Rowe and Saka, the Gunners could find themselves firing on all cylinders again and they've not done that for a while.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week