Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are out. Michael Keane has recovered and Donny van de Beek is also in the squad.

Lampard praised Ben Godfrey’s attempts to get fit: “He may be in the squad – I will have to take a view. But the fact he is in contention is testament to how he has strived to get fit.”

He was proud of his players against Brentford and wants the same effort and spirit: “The boys are determined and focused. Before the sending off, the game was only going in one direction and afterwards, the work ethic and spirit was something we can be proud of. We have to replicate it.”

He said it’s “not all or nothing”, but is excited about a special atmosphere at Goodison Park: “If you’d offered us this situation a few weeks ago, we would have taken it. But we have to put in a performance. The fans will turn up in huge numbers and we will try to make it a special night.”

He thanked the fans for their support: “They come with everything and we really appreciate it. The players need to tap into the occasion, use the pressure in a good way and then play with control on top of that.”